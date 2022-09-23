ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Daredevil walks nearly 1.4 miles on high line in France

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A daredevil high line walker broke a world record by walking nearly 1.4 miles on a line suspended at Mont-Saint-Michel in France.

Insta360/youTube

Nathan Paulin, who made headlines in 2017 when he walked 2,198 feet on a slackline suspended between Paris' Trocadero Square and the Eiffel Tower, set a new record for highline walking when he walked a distance of 7,218 feet over Mont-Saint-Michel, a UNESCO world heritage site in France.

Paulin's walk was recorded by camera company Insta360, which posted the footage to YouTube.

Paulin said in an Insta360 news release that it's "almost impossible" to describe the feeling of walking the lengthy high line.

"Sometimes I feel really powerful when I do that, but sometimes I also feel really small and I feel like I'm nothing. Being able to do that makes me feel free," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

allthatsinteresting.com

33 Photos Of Highclere Castle, The Real-Life Downton Abbey House

From its connection to the discovery of King Tut's tomb to its claim to fame as the home of the fictional Crawley family, Highclere Castle's history is as rich as the treasures that adorn its walls. Fans of the period drama Downton Abbey will surely recognize Highclere Castle as the...
TRAVEL
Red squirrel shuts down Scottish bakery for two days

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A bakery in Scotland has been closed for two days due to the presence of an unusual burglar -- a protected red squirrel. The Greggs bakery in Pitlochry was closed Sunday after a red squirrel was found living in the roof the previous day, and the squirrel was photographed through a window wandering around the closed business.
ANIMALS
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Charmingly Colorful and Totally British Notting Hill Home

When a young family decided to move back to England after living for a period in Miami, they realized it was time to give their London flat a proper refresh. At a quick glance, the pied-à-terre overlooking an idyllic square in London’s Notting Hill had all the trappings of a charming Victorian terraced house, at least from the outside. Inside, however, presented a very different story. “It was in really bad nick, and all the original features had been taken out,” says interior designer Sarah Vanrenen, who was tapped by the clients to reimagine the apartment’s dark warren of rooms into a sumptuous abode for the couple and their two young daughters.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III formed new friendship with this world leader at the Queen's funeral

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the world leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. During their visit, King Charles III allegedly bonded with the French politician over their passion for environmental issues. A new friendship. Macron paid tribute to the Queen ahead of her funeral, stating that the people...
WORLD
UPI News

