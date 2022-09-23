Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0