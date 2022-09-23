Read full article on original website
Man wanted for robbing two banks
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County continue to search for a bank robbery suspect. Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect Monday. Investigators say the man entered the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater on Friday and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the place.
Man facing forgery charges in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
One dead in Luzerne County standoff
A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
Monroe man facing charges
A Monroe County man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. State police at Fern Ridge barracks said troopers responded to Chatham Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of criminal mischief incident. Through an investigation it was determined that Darren Thompson, 24, of Tobyhanna, will be charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment of a 75-year-old female from Stroudsburg. Charges were filed. Damages to a storm and inner glass doors were estimated at $2,000.
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
Monroe business cited by PLCB
A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
2 NJ men arrested after trying to break into car, fleeing in stolen vehicle
Two New Jersey men were arrested after getting caught attempting to break into a car while using another vehicle they stole earlier in the day, authorities said.
Police: Monroe driver strikes ambulance coming from crash
Two crashes in Monroe County occurred just minutes apart with one involving an ambulance responding to the first crash. The crashes occurred on Sept. 21. State police at Fern Ridge said the first crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. along Route 209, east of Baxters Road, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Narda M. Tejada, 52, of Blakeslee, was operating a 2015 Mercedes-Benz in the right lane traveling northbound while Sofia P. Gonzales, 19, of Bushkill, was operating a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, in the right lane southbound.
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Catalytic converters, gun stolen out of cars in Carbon County
EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County. PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items: […]
Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
Lehigh woman scammed out of $4,000
State police at Bethlehem said a Lehigh County woman has been scammed out of a large amount of cash. Troopers responded to Saddle Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a gift card scam. Troopers said a 67-year-old New Tripoli residents was scammed out of $4,000. She purchased eight gift cards in $500 amounts. The scam occurred Sept. 14 and recently reported. The investigation is continuing.
Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
71 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Monroe, police say
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A person is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in the Poconos, police say. State troopers pulled over a vehicle Saturday for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, police said in a news release. There were multiple indicators of criminal...
Elk missing for 2 days is returned to Northampton County owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Deadly blaze in Scranton under investigation
Investigators are still looking for a cause of a deadly weekend fire in Scranton. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home on the city's West Side when they arrived. The body of a man identified as Guy Macciocco was found after the fire was out. His death was ruled accidental by the Lackawanna County Coroner.
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police
Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
Police search for bank robbery suspect in the Poconos
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater. The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently […]
