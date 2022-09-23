ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out

Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Google Searches#Google App#Android
Android Police

How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes

YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Google's New Tool Makes It Easier To Remove Your Info From Searches

Google is rolling out a new tool that will make it easier to remove your contact details and other personal information from its searches. Known as the “Results about you” tool, it was first announced by the tech giant back in May and is now reportedly starting to go live for some users, according to a report by 9to5Google.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Update Your Website Without Loosing Your Google Rankings

Congratulations you worked on a new website to replace your dated website and need to launch the update without tanking your current search engine results. So what steps should you take?. Table of Contents. Establish Website Performance Metrics. Track Changes to Page URLs. Have a Stranger Test Your Website. Don’t...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

One simple trick to get more informative Google Search results

I’m sure this has happened to you countless times. You open Google, type a query into the Google Search box, and are then served up an ad-laden page of links. The page is usually also cluttered with sponsored posts and all kinds of other garbage that makes finding the information you’re after a bit like hunting for the needle in the proverbial haystack.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat?

Opening a Snapchat in the middle of the night is like pointing 10000 lumens torchlight right into your eyes. The screen is so bright that it could figuratively blind you. Keeping this issue in mind, Snapchat added the dark mode feature on iOS in 2019. Although a great feature, Snapchat is yet to add this feature on Android.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET
9to5Mac

App Store hosted 10 ad fraud apps compared to 75 on Google Play Store

Security researchers discovered 85 apps engaged in ad fraud; ten are on the App Store, and the other 75 are on Google Play. Combined, people downloaded them over 13 million times. They’re part of a new ad fraud campaign named “Scylla.”. The information comes from Bleeping Computer. According...
CELL PHONES

