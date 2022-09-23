Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race to honor local hero 10 years after his death in Benghazi

WINCHESTER, Mass. — The 10th annual Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race will take place Sunday in his hometown of Winchester. The former Navy Seal was killed along with three other Americans while protecting the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya in 2012.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since we lost Glen,” said his sister Kate Quigley. “So many life moments for me and my family that he’s missed and he would have made so much sweeter, but this race is really a celebration and it’s the celebration of the legacy that we’ve built for him and what we’ve accomplished with this foundation in his name in the last ten years.”

The race attracts more than 1,200 runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds help fund scholarships for special operations professionals and their families.

“As a 501 C3 charity, we give away educational scholarships to help guys like Glen go back to school to get their doctorate, their MBA, their pilot’s license and we’ve awarded 100 scholarships to date. Glen wanted to go back to school, and that was a dream unfulfilled, so we’re making that dream possible for so many,” Quigley said.

“Glen was always about bringing people together, really whenever he would come to town, everybody would come out for him and the foundation has continued to do that in his name. We continue to bring people together to celebrate, honor him to remember him and to help other guys like him,” Quigley added.

The Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race gets underway Sunday, September 25th at noon in Winchester.

You can still sign up online at https://www.glendohertyfoundation.org/.

