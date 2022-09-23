Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Burbank to Host First Ever Pride Event
Burbank Pride, a new committee, in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association, presents the inaugural “Family Pride in the Park” event on Friday, September 30 from 6-9pm. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ edition of Magnolia Park Night Out will take place in the UMe Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
myburbank.com
Tequilas Burbank and Ashley Erikson to Host Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Event
Tequilas Burbank has partnered with community event organizer and myBurbank writer, Ashley Erikson, to coordinate a Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Dinner on October 12th. The event will be a non-host dinner where 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Center for Clinical Genetics and Genomics at the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center in Burbank.
Eater
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
younghollywood.com
The Most Hype-Worthy Musical Artists Coming to L.A. This Fall!
( © Pedro Gomes/Redferns via Getty Images) As we’ve already recently mentioned, there is no shortage of great new music this Fall. Fortunately, with new music dropping, it only makes sense that L.A. has an impressive line-up of concerts happening within the coming months. To help you keep track of all the great artists coming to town, here’s our list of the hottest artists performing in L.A. this Fall!
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights pool reopening is a big splash
Boyle Heights -- There’s more splashing happening on the Eastside after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside. The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years...
easyreadernews.com
Tuba Ghannadi was respected Realtor
The life of Tuba Ghannadi will be celebrated on Monday, September 19 at 4 p.n., at the South Coast Botanical Gardens. The prominent Re/Max Palos Verdes Realtor died August 20 after the Tesla Model 3 she was driving crashed at a high speed into a power pole on Sunnyridge Road, in Rolling Hills Estates. The August 30 accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena
There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.
Talon Marks
Blanca Pacheco fundraiser interrupted by protestors
A fundraiser for Blanca Pacheco, the first Latina elected for the Downey City Council and as the mayor of Downey, was held on Sept. 20 to help gain momentum for Pacheco’s campaign. The event was abruptly interrupted by protestors who supposedly represented Downey’s water district and advocated for rent...
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
myburbank.com
Burbank City Council Candidate Profile: Carmenita Helligar
Carmenita Helligar moved to Burbank almost 20 years ago after learning this was the site where The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was then being filmed. The New Jersey native is now involved in various local organizations such as Elevate Burbank, where she serves as a board member, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the BUSD. Helligar has always had a passion for people of all ages, as she once aspired to open a daycare center bringing together young children and senior citizens. In her myBurbank profile, the Burbank City Council candidate further opens up about her creative side and love of literature.
spectrumnews1.com
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
signalscv.com
Jennifer Danny | In Remembrance of Deputy Jake, in Honor of Hope
A few weeks ago, it was the 21st anniversary of the death of Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian. He was shot and killed after responding to being backup for another deputy and federal agents who were trying to serve a search warrant on a man for impersonating a police officer and possession of firearms as a convicted felon.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant has taken the classic breakfast food and given it a whole new meaning. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend
On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
Best Burger In Pasadena
The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
