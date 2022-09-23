Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall

BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand.

The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks.

From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots to visit. New England With Love recently put together a list of recommendations for people looking to pick their own apples.

The list is as follows:

Honey Pot Hill Orchards – Stow, MA

Cider Hill Farm – Amesbury, MA

Tougas Family Farm – Northborough, MA

Lookout Farm – South Natick, MA

Bartlett’s Orchard – Richmond, MA

Red Apple Farm – Phillipston, MA

Flat Hill Orchards – Lunenburg, MA

Carlson Orchards – Harvard, MA

Apex Orchards – Shelburne, MA

Smolak Farms – North Andover, MA

Parlee Farms – Tyngsboro, MA

Carver Hill Orchard – Stow, MA

Stowe Farm – West Millbury, MA

USA Today recently ranked Tougas Family Farm as the 10th best apple orchard in the United States.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group