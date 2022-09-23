Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Armed dad not charged after responding to active shooter at Licking Valley High School
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The superintendent of Licking Valley Schools said a recent hoax of an active shooter could have ended in real tragedy due to at least one parent showing up armed to campus. "How that didn't turn out tragic," Superintendent Scott Beery remarked to ABC6 On Your...
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
Jury selection begins in trial of Dublin woman accused of murdering husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection begins Monday in the case of a Dublin woman charged with shooting and killing her husband. Holli Osborn is accused of murdering her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin...
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it marked...
Minor injuries reported after Marion City Schools buses collide with students aboard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some students were treated for minor injuries at the hospital after two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday. The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:43 p.m. on East Center Street near the intersection of merchant Avenue in Marion.
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
5 inmates, 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Five inmates and two corrections officers at the Licking County Jail in Ohio were taken to the hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure, the sheriff's office said. Police said two of the inmates seemed to have a severe reaction, but all are doing well...
Local author Susie Newman named finalist for Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award
Westerville author Susie Newman is the author of two earlier books: Diaries, a collection of short stories, and the novel Lost Souls Cafe. Susie joins Good Day Columbus to talk about her new book Eating Yellow Paint up for nomination for the 2022 Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award.
