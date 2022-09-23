ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it marked...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
COLUMBUS, OH

