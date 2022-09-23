ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0hdP_0i7jSaaS00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public.

On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The ship will be the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum.

It will be free to get inside, but donations are appreciated.

“When I bring people on, I tell them you’re about to walk into history,” said Daniel Bean, the president of Jacksonville Naval Museum.

Museum leaders said this would not be possible without the support of VyStar Credit Union and the City of Jacksonville.

Action News Jax has been tracking the progress for nearly six months.

In March, Action News Jax Reporter Kennedy Dendy took a tugboat to meet the ship and climbed aboard before it came down the St. Johns River Channel.

You can find the Orleck docked along the Northbank Riverwalk until the museum’s new home is ready at Shipyards West in Jacksonville.

“I hope you can appreciate the sacrifices that the folks who have served on this warship made for us,” Bean said.

Action News Jax also spoke with Robert Orleck. He is the nephew of Joseph Orleck who the ship was named after.

“I was two years old when he went off to war and died,” Orleck said. “The ship went down. so I didn’t know him but I learned a lot about him.”

Here’s how he described the approaching of the ship’s opening to the public.

“Unbelief. There are miracles,” Orleck said.

The USS Orleck fired 11,000 shots in the Vietnam War, and it’s the most decorated warship in American history since WWII.

“We’ve worked hard for 12 years to make this a reality,” Bean said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the ship will not be a static display.

“We could make it an Airbnb, have laser tag, and modernize it as best we can – with having the right amount of respect for the past,” Bean said.

To date, the project has cost more than $3 million.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

VyStar Credit Union members will get exclusive early access on Sunday, Sept. 25, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. by showing their VyStar credit or debit card.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, the USS Orleck will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays.

Volunteers are still needed, even after the ship opens to the public next week.

Comments / 0

Related
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JEA Monitors Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a JEA recent press release, the utlity company is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian to ensure the utility’s readiness for the storm. Jay Stowe, JEA’s Managing Director & CEO has ordered JEA’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to operate at partial Activation status. This will allow the EOC to perform around-the-clock storm monitoring to provide scheduled communications to internal teams, field crews and customers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Orleck#Volunteers#Navy#Vystar Credit Union
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hardwicks Bar plans March opening

Hardwicks Bar is in review for build-out at Adams and Ocean streets Downtown. Opus Group is the contractor for the estimated $500,000 project to renovate space for Hardwicks at 100 E. Adams St. Zinn Architecture is the architect. “Our hope is to be open by March,” said business owner Elias...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Portable Generators and Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) most recent press release in light of Hurricane Ian warns of the dangers caused by using portable generators during power outages. Year after year, consumers die from carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper usage of portable generators. “Information and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza

The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy