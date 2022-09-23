Read full article on original website
Florence Lucille Stevenson, age 95, of Galva
Florence Lucille Stevenson, age 95, of Galva, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of Galva, Iowa. Pastor Nancy Peterson will officiate.
Linda Freese, age 76, of Wall Lake
Funeral Service for Linda Freese age 76 of Wall Lake, Iowa will be 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 5-7pm at the church. Mrs. Freese died Friday...
Phil Riedell, age 46, of Sac City
Mass of Christian Burial for Phil Riedell, age 46 of Sac City, IA, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake, IA. Visitation will be from 9:30-11AM on Tuesday at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is...
Iowa Central Community College Recognized as Top Workplace
Iowa Central Community College has been named one of the top workplaces in Iowa for large companies employing more than five-hundred people. Iowa Central Community College is based in Fort Dodge, with additional campuses in Storm Lake and Webster City. They also have a few career academies locations, including in Laurens.
No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Everly
No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in Clay County this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened around 11:30 Saturday morning just south of Everly. 62-year-old Patricia Wright was driving westbound on county road B-24. The other vehicle driven by 56-year-old Lee Harmon of Austin, Texas was southbound on county road M-27. Harmon failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Wright's vehicle. The vehicle driven by Wright came to rest in the southwest ditch, and Harmon's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
Senator Ernst Presents Medals to Local Veteran Through BV County VA Office
Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was in Storm Lake this (Mon) morning to present a set of medals to a Buena Vista County veteran who served in World War II. Stanley Peterson, who is an Alta native, was given the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button. Several of Stanley's family members were on hand, including his nephew Todd Peterson, who said the presentation is special to Stanley and the entire family...(audio clip below :14 )
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
Excavator and Truck Damaged at Dickins Residence
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible for damaging vehicles at a rural residence in Dickins. The damage was reported by the owner of the property, David Dejong, this past Saturday. Windows were damaged to both an excavator and a truck. No items were stolen from the property at 3170 410th Street in Dickins. Damage is estimated at 850-dollars.
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Roundtable
As a part of her 99 County Tour, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today held a roundtable discussion in O’Brien County with the new director of the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Dan Neill, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, and other local law enforcement officials to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
Iowa city administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five […]
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Sutherland man jailed for yelling at wife
SUTHERLAND—A 41-year-old rural Sutherland man was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Adam Michael Cain stemmed from a report of an argument between him and his wife at their residence at 6814 450th. St. about three miles northeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
