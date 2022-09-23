Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
More than 20 people arrested, 305 dogs rescued in largest SC dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — More than 20 people have been arrested after 305 dogs were rescued in what officials believe to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the operation interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County. The following morning, the officers...
Loved ones lost to homicide honored on Sunday's Day of Remembrance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held its 16th annual Day of Remembrance at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office this past Sunday. The event was part of National Day of Remembrance, a day to honor those lost to homicide. The Survivors of Homicide Support...
CCSD board could finalize plans for new Johns Island elementary school Monday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — All signs are pointing towards a new elementary school coming to Johns Island very soon. On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will finalize plans for the school. As of right now, the district’s plan is to build the new...
Woman missing from downtown Charleston found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30pm): Carma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She...
North Main Street in Summerville back open after reported gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55pm): North Main Street is back open to the public. Summerville Officers have responded to a gas leak at 605 North Main Street. Several fire trucks are on the scene as of noon and officers are helping with traffic control. Part of North Main...
North Charleston announces passing of Special Assistant to the Mayor Ray Anderson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mayor Keith Summey announced today that Raymond Anderson, Special Assistant to the mayor unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina. Anderson had served as a special assistant to the major since 1966. Prior to that he had served...
Preparing for Hurricane Ian: What essential items should be in a hurricane pack?
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Team is Working 4 You to help keep your family safe. Later this week, Charleston is expected to feel the effects from Hurricane Ian which is projected to hit Florida on Thursday. While the...
Charleston mayor's Lending Libraries initiative to contribute to CCSD schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg's Lending Libraries initiative is providing 20 children's books to all 49 Pre-K classrooms in the city of Charleston. "The best solution is to have a good healthy start, a good literacy effort from the very beginning so you learn to read...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
1 killed, several injured in shooting on Manning Highway in Williamsburg County
Williamsburg, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in regard to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Manning Highway. On September 17, Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Manning Highway near Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
Missing 16-year-old from North Charleston found safe, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:35pm): Savion has been found and is safe, police say. North Charleston Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday. Savion Holmes, 16, left his home in the 7300 block of Mazyck Road on Sunday...
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
Friday Night Rivals: Stratford v. Summerville game rescheduled for Wednesday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to the impending effects of Hurricane Ian in the Lowcountry this weekend, this week's Friday Night Rivals game has been rescheduled for Wednesday. Stratford High School was originally going to play Summerville High School on Friday, Sept. 30. It will now air at 7:30...
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
15-year-old hit by school bus recalls instinct to save fellow classmate taking over
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 15-year-old Armando Gutierrez, waiting at the bus stop should have been just another day. Instead, last Tuesday morning he ended up risking his life. A bus with eight elementary students on board was heading towards his stop in front of the Neighbor Store...
