Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 108/120 between Knights Ferry and Jamestown

A 73-year-old man died in a crash on Highway 108/120 between Knights Ferry and Jamestown on Thursday.

At 4 p.m. the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup east on the highway, just west of Rushing Hills Lookout Road, when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup hit a dirt embankment on the left shoulder, causing it to travel out of control across both eastbound lanes of traffic and overturn onto the right shoulder. It came to rest on its left side and the driver, a Jamestown resident, was pinned inside.

Emergency personnel declared the man deceased at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver was wearing his seat belt and drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.