NWOAL Boys & Girls Golf Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 309; 2. Bryan 329; 3. Swanton 344; 4. Wauseon 351; 5. Patrick Henry 367; 6. Liberty Center 400; 7. Evergreen 402; 8. Delta 407; MEDALIST: Cahle Roth (Archbold) 72. NWOAL Girls Championships. At Auglaize. TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 353; 2. Wauseon 385; 3. Patrick Henry 414;...
Evergreen @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first downs. Parsons ended the...
St. Mary @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
Northwood @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – Northwood ran for 266 yards as a team and forced four Hilltop turnovers in a 53-0 win on Hilltop’s Homecoming Night. Six different players scored at least one touchdown for the Rangers, whose defense held the Cadets to only six yards of total offense. UP...
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Bryan Wins Wild Shootout Over Patrick Henry 42-35
BIG NIGHT … Bryan running back Sam Herold breaks away on a fourth quarter carry. Herold had 265 yards and three touchdowns on the night. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick He...
Archbold High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
On September 23, 2022, Archbold High School began their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the football game against Delta. AHS Homecoming Court began with Freshman Escort Bradley Luis Williams. Bradley is the son of Ana Williams... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Bounces Back To Handle Delta 43-0 On Homecoming
ARCHBOLD – The big question entering Friday night’s tilt between Delta and Archbold was how the Bluestreaks would respond after suffering their first league loss since 2019. The question was quickly answered after they forced a three and out by Delta on the game’s first possession. Just...
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football
BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
Girl Named Tom Concert Rescheduled For August 2023 At Fountain City Amphitheater
BRYAN, OH The Fountain City Amphitheater is excited to announce that our free Girl Named Tom concert has been rescheduled!. The rescheduled concert will occur on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, beginning at 8:00PM, presented by Altenloh, Brinck and Company, Bard Manufacturing Co., and Spangler Candy Company. More details of this...
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
Richard “Dick” Showman, Sr. (1952-2022)
Richard “Dick” G. Showman Sr., age 70, of Swanton, passed away under hospice care at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee early Friday morning, September 23, 2022. He was born in Toledo on March 21, 1952 to the late Clarence Taft and Dorothy (Meyer) Taft. Dick graduated from Swanton High School in 1971.
Northwest State Celebrates Manufacturing Day, Will Host Series Of Events At Archbold Campus
Archbold, Ohio – Inspiring the next generation of manufactures is the theme at the Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) Expo, with events to be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio. Nearing ten years in existence, the event brings manufactures and high school juniors and seniors together in...
3rd Annual Fountain City Fandemonium Held During Bryan Fall Fest
PRINCESS MOMENTS … This little girl, Bella Epling, got to meet and get her picture taken with Prince Adam and Bella from Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Merida from Brave (who had a delightful accent), as well as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, all at the Fountain City Fandemonium on September ...
David Hill (1942-2022)
Alvordton-David L. Hill, age 79, of Alvordton, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home under the loving care of his family. David was born on October 31, 1942, in Defiance, the son of James and Evelyn (Reed) Fielitz. David married Nancy Wheeler on November 18, 1961, in...
Bean Creek Valley Lantern Tour Held In Fayette
LANTERN TOUR … Actors there to portray the lives of those researched for the lantern tour, stand for a picture together before heading out to the cemetery. Name given left to right. Mayor Borer portraying Mayor George Gifford, Richard Ferris portraying John Daniel Vine, Heidi Paxton portraying P... PLEASE...
45th Barn Fest Draws Large Crowd To McDonald-Ruff Ice Rink
BUMPING INTO FRIENDS…All over the 2022 Barn Fest, people were seen rejoicing at bumping into friends, family or acquaintances. Hugs were exchanged sometimes and at other times, friendly catch-up conversations were held, like this one with craftsman Joshuah Taylor who makes delightful pieces ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Annual Health Conference Set For October 13th
HEALTH CONFERENCE … Pictured are members of the Williams County Older Adult Task Force as they are preparing for the 30th annual Rainbow of Wellness event. From left: Peg Buda, Rachel Froelich, Joan Horne, Angel Thorpe, Becky Kimble, and Linda Earle.(PHOTO PROVIDED) Rainbow of Wellness, the annual health care...
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Application For CHIP Money For Lead Abatement
CHIP INFORMATION … Dottie Vollmar from Maumee Valley Planning Organization handed out paperwork to the Williams County Commissioners during the MVPO presentation on September 19, 2022. Liz Keel explained the situation to the commissioners concerning the need for lead abatement in area houses... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
