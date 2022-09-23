Read full article on original website
Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury
John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury
One of the big free-agent signings for the Vancouver Canucks is in danger of missing the start of the season, as Ilya Mikheyev is out “week-to-week,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut with the team on Sunday. Signed to...
With Maple Leafs’ Tavares Out, Move Nylander to 2nd-Line Center
Like it or not, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to consider some changes to their top-six forwards. That was made clear today when it was announced that veteran center John Tavares would be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique injury. The Easiest Fix Would Be Inserting...
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1
The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
