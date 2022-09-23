Read full article on original website
How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus
The "Netflix Marvel shows" are now known as "The Defenders Saga" on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch them in order
‘The Mother': Watch Jennifer Lopez Turn Into a Mama Bear to Protect Her Child (Video)
Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”. “The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.
James Earl Jones Retires as Darth Vader, Signs Off Rights to Use His Voice for AI Recreation
"Star Wars" fans have already heard digital recreations of Jones' voice in the recently released "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake Returns in Explosive ‘Extraction 2’ Sneak Peak (Video)
The sequel of the action film will arrive in 2023
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Finds Pedro Pascal Leading the Post-Apocalyptic Video Game Adaptation (Video)
The critically acclaimed game is now an HBO drama series
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
Did Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Get Into a ‘Screaming Match’ on the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Set?
"Any suggestion ofconflictbetween the studio and Olivia is simply not true, studio heads add
‘House of the Dragon’ Creator Ryan Condal Addresses Why Miguel Sapochnik Left as Co-Showrunner
I think at the end, he had said what he had to say, Condal says
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
Mutants are coming to the MCU
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Flight 828’s Final Destination (Video)
Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez return for the final season
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: The Pogues Embrace Paradise in Poguelandia (Video)
John B, Sara, Kiara, JJ and Pope are back and better than ever
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
Find something new (or spooky) to watch
‘Bridgerton’ Queen Charlotte Prequel First Look Reveals Thorny Meet-Cute Between Charlotte and the King (Video)
How did “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte meet her king? It’s time to find out thanks to a clip of their meet-cute, shared Saturday by Netflix as part of the streamer’s Tudum fan festival. (Watch the clip above.) Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio is determined...
Alan Rickman Was Confused by Snape’s Original On-Screen Death, Candid Diaries Reveal: ‘Impossible to Comprehend’
The late actor mused that, even in the finished version of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," it was "unsettling to watch"
Billy Eichner Turns Jack Black Into the Ultimate LGBTQ+ Ally in a New ‘Bros’-Inspired ‘Billy on the Street’ (Video)
Leave it to the "School of Rock" comedian to run through the streets of Hollywood wearing an inclusive Pride flag as a cape
