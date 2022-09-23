Read full article on original website
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
Wichita Eagle
Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season
Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
Jackson State Climbs into Top-10 of FCS Coaches, Stats Perform Polls
Jackson State ranks in the Top 10 of the FCS Coaches and Stats Perform Polls in Week 5.
