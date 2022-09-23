ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season

Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
