Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
‘The Mother': Watch Jennifer Lopez Turn Into a Mama Bear to Protect Her Child (Video)
Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”. “The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis
A member of the dance troupe will fill in
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake Returns in Explosive ‘Extraction 2’ Sneak Peak (Video)
The sequel of the action film will arrive in 2023
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
Guillermo del Toro Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into His Stop-Motion Process in ‘Pinocchio’ Featurette (Video)
The Oscar-winning filmmaker previews his next directorial effort
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother
James Earl Jones Retires as Darth Vader, Signs Off Rights to Use His Voice for AI Recreation
"Star Wars" fans have already heard digital recreations of Jones' voice in the recently released "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
Naveen Andrews Breaks Down His ‘Dark’ and ‘Mercurial’ Character in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2: ‘He Needs Therapy’
The new series regular also explained his ties to the show as the child of immigrants
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Flight 828’s Final Destination (Video)
Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez return for the final season
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: The Pogues Embrace Paradise in Poguelandia (Video)
John B, Sara, Kiara, JJ and Pope are back and better than ever
Universal Acquires Action-Comedy ‘Regulators’ From Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Starring Nicky Jam
Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona are writing the script based on their own pitch
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Alina Starkov Embraces Her Power (Video)
It seems like Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is finally embracing her powers — both literally, as a formidable Sun Summoner, and metaphorically, as she stands against love interest-turned-foe Darkling (Ben Barnes). In Netflix’s first sneak peek at “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, released as part of its global fan event Tudum, fans can see her step into her own.
Hannah Gadsby Announces Trans-Inclusive Netflix Comedy Showcase With New Multi-Title Deal
The "Nanette" comedian, who previously called out the streamer for standing by Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes, will tape their third special this week
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0