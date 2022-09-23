Read full article on original website
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
Eyewitness News
Stratford police: Man refuses to turn himself in following serious assault of a woman
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police are looking for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month. Police said Khilee J. Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violation of a protective order. The incident happened...
Register Citizen
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Register Citizen
East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away
EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
Bristol Press
Man accused of setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom likely to face prosecution
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man appears to be facing prosecution on charges he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, had applied for a diversionary program that could have spared...
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Register Citizen
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Ben Crump: Richard Cox family to sue New Haven after injury in police custody left him paralyzed
NEW HAVEN — The lawyer for a city man left paralyzed after he suffered an injury while in police custody this summer plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to announce a lawsuit in the case. Police arrested Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 for illegal possession of a...
NBC New York
Conn. Carjacker Targeted Facebook Sellers, Uber Drivers in Gunpoint Robberies: Feds
A federal grand jury indictment could land a Connecticut man behind bars for more than a decade if he's found guilty in a series of armed carjackings over a five-month window earlier this year. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker was arrested back in July on a criminal complaint, now superseded by the...
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Register Citizen
Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
Hamden Resident Suffers Gunshot Wound After Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Her Home
An investigation is underway after a Connecticut resident was struck in the shoulder by a bullet that went through the wall of her home. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street in Hamden at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Hamden Police Department reported.
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
Register Citizen
Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash
PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
Register Citizen
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say
Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
