ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say

HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away

EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Ansonia, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home

NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
SOUTHBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Yale New Haven Hospital#Violent Crime#Superior Court
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash

PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy