Has he forgotten what happens when one plays with fire?. The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest. On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO