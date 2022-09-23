Read full article on original website
Related
Denmark vs France: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Denmark's meeting with France in the Nations League on Sunday, including team news, predicted lineups and more.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Arsenal vs Tottenham - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Arsenal and Tottenham, including team news and where to watch on TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Blues secure first WSL win of the season
Player ratings from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Liverpool Legends 2-1 Man Utd Legends: Anfield icons come out on top in charity game
Liverpool Legends beat Man Utd Legends 2-1 at Anfield in a charity friendly.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners win historic WSL north London derby
Player ratings from Arsenal's north London derby victory over
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Best cheap players for a starter team
The best cheap players for a starter team on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate.
The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season
7 new signings who will dominate the Premier League this season.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
90min
858
Followers
9K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0