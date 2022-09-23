Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
Lubbock Public Library removing fines permanently
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Have an overdue book? Luckily, the Lubbock Public Library is going fine free!. Starting Oct. 1, the library will no longer give out fines for overdue books, audiobooks and magazines, the library announced. In addition, existing fines for these items will be removed from the library’s...
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
Fair food for a good cause: Non-profit food vendors at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No one can resist fair corndogs, curly taters, or lemonade but when you are at the South Plains Fair you won’t have to feel guilty about fair cravings because your money is going to a good cause. For many non-profits, the fair is the number one fundraiser of the year.
Warm days, cool nights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be a very nice week on the South Plains. With high pressure controlling our weather pattern, you can expect plenty of sunshine with warm afternoons and cool nights. It does look dry this week and through next weekend. As for specifics on the highs...
Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
Texas Tech to participate in 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is one of 115 schools nationwide participating in the 3rd annual College Football Mental Health Week. The mental health initiative was started by Mark and Kym Hilinski, who founded the Hilinski Hope Foundation. The foundation honors the legacy of Tyler Hilinski, their son and a quarterback for Washington State University, according to a release. Tyler died by suicide in Jan. 2018.
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday’s game. Texas Tech Athletics condemned the action on social media, saying:. A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was...
TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Fifth grade students become ‘Doctors for a Day’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Fifth graders from Bean Elementary School became doctors for a day. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) & the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) hosted a “mini-camp” to inspire and inform the elementary students considering the medical industry. Kids got to ‘experience a day in the life of a medical student. The event took place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23, at the TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building and F. Marie Hall SimLife Center, 3601 Fourth St. The elementary students took a field trip to the health science center to get some “on-the-job” experience.
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
Cold front moving through Sunday will bring slight heat relief, few showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s, a few cooler afternoons are in store for us, and some places could see some rain!. A warm night ahead with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will eventually shift to the north as a cold front pushes in overnight. Dry for the most part overnight, a few very isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock. One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road. Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The person crashed in the...
