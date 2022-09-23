Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five
#3 Nebraska vs. #7 Ohio State 3-2, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Nebraska took on an experienced and big hitting Ohio State team and while it wasn’t always pretty they came away with a big five set win. Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore led all hitters with 21 kills. She...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says
The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
News Channel Nebraska
Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Sweeps Michigan State and Looks to Improve Against Ohio State Tonight
#3 Nebraska (9-1) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter. Coach Cook won his 800th match last night. What have you ever done successfully 800 times? He said he was touched by the thoughtful gift from the athletic director and staff. He doesn’t have a belt buckle and every cowboy needs one, he said.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
kfornow.com
Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
