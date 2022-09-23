ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day

While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five

#3 Nebraska vs. #7 Ohio State 3-2, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Nebraska took on an experienced and big hitting Ohio State team and while it wasn’t always pretty they came away with a big five set win. Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore led all hitters with 21 kills. She...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says

The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene

With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

WarHorse Casino opens to the public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
MURDOCK, NE

