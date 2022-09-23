Read full article on original website
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
Hannah Gadsby Announces Trans-Inclusive Netflix Comedy Showcase With New Multi-Title Deal
The "Nanette" comedian, who previously called out the streamer for standing by Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes, will tape their third special this week
The Weird Saga of Rock Documentary ‘Anvil!’ Continues With Re-Release and Live Launch
A kickoff party for the return of Sacha Gervasi's 13-year-old rock documentary brought Steve-O, Dustin Hoffman and heavy metal rock to Beverly Hills
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)
”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
‘The Mother': Watch Jennifer Lopez Turn Into a Mama Bear to Protect Her Child (Video)
Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”. “The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis
A member of the dance troupe will fill in
Guillermo del Toro Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into His Stop-Motion Process in ‘Pinocchio’ Featurette (Video)
The Oscar-winning filmmaker previews his next directorial effort
How to Watch ‘The Conjuring’ Movies in Chronological Order
Should you start with "Annabelle: Creation" or "The Nun?"
‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Emotional Journey in Season 6 – Self-Help Books and Life Mentors Included
The actor also previews Monday nights emergency, taking place at a happiness convention, which sends his character spiraling a little bit
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Finds Pedro Pascal Leading the Post-Apocalyptic Video Game Adaptation (Video)
The critically acclaimed game is now an HBO drama series
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
Universal Acquires Action-Comedy ‘Regulators’ From Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Starring Nicky Jam
Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona are writing the script based on their own pitch
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
‘On the Come Up’ Review: Sanaa Lathan Spotlights Teen Women Rappers in Directorial Debut
Jamila C. Gray stars as an aspiring performer juggling her late father's legacy and her mother's addiction issues
