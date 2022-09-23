ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MI

Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational

After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
HART, MI
Jones scores four touchdowns to lead Oakridge over Fremont

MUSKEGON– — Oakridge Eagle Trever Jones waited patiently for his turn in the spotlight. The junior has found his way to center stage of the Eagles’ offense and that was evident again on Friday night. Jones rushed 24 times for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns in...
FREMONT, MI
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational

The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
HART, MI
Ravenna comes from behind to beat Mason County Central

Ravenna trailed by a touchdown late in the third quarter, and then mounted a furious rally to score 12 straight unanswered points for a hard-earned 19-14 win over Mason County Central’s football team Friday night in Scottville in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. The Bulldogs went up 7-0 early in...
RAVENNA, MI
Jayhawks womens soccer team plays to a scoreless tie

The No. 6 ranked Muskegon Community College womens soccer team played to a scoreless tie against No. 13 ranked Schoolcraft College on Saturday. The defensive line of Jaqi Bocanegra, McKenzie Starts, Sarah Zielinski and Alexa Musk held off three of the top goal scorers in the league. MCC will be...
MUSKEGON, MI
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad

The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Grand Haven loses in three sets to Hudsonville on Thursday evening

The Grand Haven volleyball team fell to Hudsonville in OK Conference-Red action on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three sets (14-25, 13-25, 18-25). Izzy Whittaker and Jillian Swierbut had eight kills and four kills respectively on the evening. Sara Weber gave great effort running the offense. Grand Haven was...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Haven goes 0-3 in Saturday volleyball quad

The Grand Haven volleyball team had a tough day in a quad-match at Marian on Saturday. The Bucs opened with a battle against Lowell that went to five sets but fell short (28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-21). The day followed up with another loss to No. 1 ranked Marian (12-25,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory

The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
LAKEVIEW, MI
Muskegon falls at home to Zeeland West 38-36

Muskegon was never able to completely stop Zeeland West on Friday night. The Big Reds made some key defensive adjustments and forced the visitors to work hard for everything in the second half – including a game-saving, 4th-and-9 conversion in the final minutes – but Skylar Geurink’s 26-yard scoring run with 49 seconds remaining made the Dux offense a perfect 6-for-6 in a dramatic, 38-36 victory at Hackley Stadium.
MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic

The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
MUSKEGON, MI
No letup for Whitehall as it cruises past Manistee, 56-0

The Whitehall Vikings didn’t have any letdown from last week’s win over archrival Montague as they cruised past the Manistee Chippewa’s 56-0 on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest was played at Whitehall. Whitehall was in complete control from start to finish. “I thought it was a...
WHITEHALL, MI

