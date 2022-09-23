Read full article on original website
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational
After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
Reilly, Reagan Murphy lead Jayhawks past Alpena College in volleyball action
MCC (14-4, 3-0) will travel to Delta College on Tuesday.
Jones scores four touchdowns to lead Oakridge over Fremont
MUSKEGON– — Oakridge Eagle Trever Jones waited patiently for his turn in the spotlight. The junior has found his way to center stage of the Eagles’ offense and that was evident again on Friday night. Jones rushed 24 times for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns in...
Fruitport takes care of Coopersville with 23 fourth-quarter points.
FRUITPORT– — The Fruitport Trojans’ running game was unstoppable on Friday night. The Trojans rushed for 407 yards on their way to a 37-20 home victory over the Coopersville Broncos. The game was played on Fruitport’s brand new field turf stadium. Fruitport got off to a...
Fruitport gets win over Grant but goes 1-3 in Saturday volleyball action
The Fruitport volleyball team went 1-3 on the day and fell in the silver bracket finals at the Byron Center Invitational on Saturday. The Trojans’ losses came at the hands of Otsego (23-25, 15-25), Lakewood (21-25, 13-25) and East Kentwood (22-25, 25-18, 9-15). Fruitport got their solo win against...
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational
The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
Ravenna comes from behind to beat Mason County Central
Ravenna trailed by a touchdown late in the third quarter, and then mounted a furious rally to score 12 straight unanswered points for a hard-earned 19-14 win over Mason County Central’s football team Friday night in Scottville in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. The Bulldogs went up 7-0 early in...
Jayhawks womens soccer team plays to a scoreless tie
The No. 6 ranked Muskegon Community College womens soccer team played to a scoreless tie against No. 13 ranked Schoolcraft College on Saturday. The defensive line of Jaqi Bocanegra, McKenzie Starts, Sarah Zielinski and Alexa Musk held off three of the top goal scorers in the league. MCC will be...
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad
The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
Muskegon Heights slides to 0-5 with loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard
The Muskegon Heights football team hosted Riverview Gabriel Richard on Saturday afternoon in an East vs. West matchup. It was a rainy day both weather-wise and football-wise for the Tigers in a 54-0 loss. The size of the Pioneers line would pose issues for the Tigers all game. After one...
Grand Haven loses in three sets to Hudsonville on Thursday evening
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell to Hudsonville in OK Conference-Red action on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three sets (14-25, 13-25, 18-25). Izzy Whittaker and Jillian Swierbut had eight kills and four kills respectively on the evening. Sara Weber gave great effort running the offense. Grand Haven was...
Mona Shores improves to 11-1-2 with soccer win over West Ottawa
HOLLAND – — The Mona Shores boys soccer team topped West Ottawa by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. The Sailors posted a two-goal lead by halftime and never let up. The attack was in favor of the Sailors as they outshot West Ottawa 12-3. Abe Freye and...
Grand Haven goes 0-3 in Saturday volleyball quad
The Grand Haven volleyball team had a tough day in a quad-match at Marian on Saturday. The Bucs opened with a battle against Lowell that went to five sets but fell short (28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-21). The day followed up with another loss to No. 1 ranked Marian (12-25,...
Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory
The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
North Muskegon rides the arm of James Young en route to 55-14 win over Hart
NORTH MUSKEGON — The North Muskegon offense was clicking on Friday night. The Norse opened a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 55-14 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers football game was played at North Muskegon. The Norsemen had a total...
Muskegon falls at home to Zeeland West 38-36
Muskegon was never able to completely stop Zeeland West on Friday night. The Big Reds made some key defensive adjustments and forced the visitors to work hard for everything in the second half – including a game-saving, 4th-and-9 conversion in the final minutes – but Skylar Geurink’s 26-yard scoring run with 49 seconds remaining made the Dux offense a perfect 6-for-6 in a dramatic, 38-36 victory at Hackley Stadium.
Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
Mona Shores has monster first quarter in 64-14 shocker of Grand Rapids Union
Mona Shores football and senior running back Dahmir Farnum had different plans for Grand Rapids Union in a Week-4 matchup that was billed to be a shootout. Farnum scored four touchdowns on his first five runs of the game and finished with 152 yards rushing as the Sailors ran away with a 64-14 win.
No letup for Whitehall as it cruises past Manistee, 56-0
The Whitehall Vikings didn’t have any letdown from last week’s win over archrival Montague as they cruised past the Manistee Chippewa’s 56-0 on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest was played at Whitehall. Whitehall was in complete control from start to finish. “I thought it was a...
