PARIS — Zimmermann is ready to take its love affair with Paris to the next level. The Australian brand, known for its resort and swimwear collections, is due to make its debut at Paris Fashion Week with a show on Monday at the Petit Palais, and is setting up a secondary design office in the French capital to keep pace with its rapid growth.More from WWDVaquera RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022 Creative director Nicky Zimmermann said showing in Paris felt like the right move as much of the world continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO