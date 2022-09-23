ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruna Papandrea
At 10, Victoria/Tomas Is the Little Label That Can

PARIS — Amid a spate of major brand milestones this year — Yohji Yamamoto is celebrating 50 years in business, while Akris turns 100 — one small independent label is proudly ringing in its 10th anniversary. Victoria/Tomas, the brand founded by Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins, first caught the industry’s attention when they became the youngest finalists at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography in 2013 with an edgy collection made of black leather.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019The Chloé Party at Hyères Fashion FestivalTen Hot Places to Visit in Between London Shows The duo, who met at Paris fashion school...
Zimmermann Brings Australian Touch to Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — Zimmermann is ready to take its love affair with Paris to the next level. The Australian brand, known for its resort and swimwear collections, is due to make its debut at Paris Fashion Week with a show on Monday at the Petit Palais, and is setting up a secondary design office in the French capital to keep pace with its rapid growth.More from WWDVaquera RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022 Creative director Nicky Zimmermann said showing in Paris felt like the right move as much of the world continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,...
