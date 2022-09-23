florida has a decent approach, besides having allowed it to happen. open season and fair per head bounty. if we can allow a single hamburger to contain pieces from a thousand cows, we can safely process some wild boar for industrial prison food troughs
I am shocked that Newsom is deploying private citizens armed with "weapons of war" to annihilate defenseless wildlife. Weird interpretation of DIE (Diversity, Inclusion and Equity).
This will not do much. As an avid hunter I know pigs tend to live in areas with low hunting pressure aka private land. Many of the areas the pigs are moving into creating problems are areas where you cannot discharge a firearm. Current landowners can obtain tags to thin heards already. So shooting as many pigs as you want will not make much of a difference they will move where they are safe.
