ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-Town (Burien) Blog

On agenda for Monday night’s Burien Council Study Session: new tree regulations & updates to Affordable Housing Demonstration Program

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzVnI_0i7jQe2w00

On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 26, 2022) Burien City Council Study Session: new tree regulations and updates to the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program.

Staff is proposing several amendments to Burien Municipal Code Chapter 19.18 regarding the city’s Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, according to the agenda packet. That program will allow the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) to build permanent affordable housing that will get some 95 chronically homeless people off the street.

The amendments would extend the program beyond the existing expiration date of November, 2022, through the year 2025.

“Additionally, amendments respond to feedback from Burien staff, and from those who participated in or considered participating in the program,” the city said.

The Planning Commission recommends approval of the proposed revisions to the program.

The meeting will start Monday night at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom here, and online here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Read our extensive previous coverage of the DESC issue here.

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street:

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Burien Municipal Code#The Planning Commission#Comcast Tv#Pdf#Desc
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District

A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
TUMWATER, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Mayor signs $6.5M in Green New Deal opportunity fund

A critical milestone for Seattle's "Green New Deal". Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law more than $6.5 million dollars in investments designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program

Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
LACEY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park

There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
OLYMPIA, WA
My Clallam County

Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor

SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy