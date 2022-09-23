ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
SFGate

Injury-depleted Rams keep rolling with unlikely contributors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn't be such consistent winners if this team hadn't stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade. The Rams' overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn't stopped Sean McVay's team from recording back-to-back victories.
NFL
SFGate

Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team...
TAMPA, FL
Monty Mccutchen
SFGate

Frustration growing after Seahawks stumble on defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks. It's evident from the head coach. It's obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle’s biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

St. Louis 4, Dallas 0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Brown 1 (Galloway, Leivo), 13:13. 2, St. Louis, Leivo 1 (Brown, Walker), 19:04. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Leivo 2 (Mikkola, Gaudet), 11:54. Third Period_4, St. Louis, Bitten 1 (Acciari), 13:01. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-9-6_28. Dallas 10-9-14_33. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of...
DALLAS, TX

