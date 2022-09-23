Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Plaschke: Russell Westbrook is still combative, and the Lakers are still torn
As the Lakers' media day unfolded, an awkward march of a combative Russell Westbrook and a weary Rob Pelinka shows the team is again in trouble.
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
Injury-depleted Rams keep rolling with unlikely contributors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn't be such consistent winners if this team hadn't stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade. The Rams' overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn't stopped Sean McVay's team from recording back-to-back victories.
Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team...
Frustration growing after Seahawks stumble on defense
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks. It's evident from the head coach. It's obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle’s biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback.
Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Warriors' Steph Curry exchange media day lovefest
Giannis Antetokounmpo explained why he believes Warriors star Steph Curry is currently the best player in the NBA.
Did the 49ers get away with one on first 'Sunday Night Football' TD?
The Niners' execution on a gorgeous pick play may have been a little too good.
St. Louis 4, Dallas 0
First Period_1, St. Louis, Brown 1 (Galloway, Leivo), 13:13. 2, St. Louis, Leivo 1 (Brown, Walker), 19:04. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Leivo 2 (Mikkola, Gaudet), 11:54. Third Period_4, St. Louis, Bitten 1 (Acciari), 13:01. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-9-6_28. Dallas 10-9-14_33. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of...
Commanders coach denies interest in trading for 49ers' Garoppolo: 'Bullcrap report'
Jimmy Garoppolo "was welcomed back Sunday morning - hours before his first start of the season - by a bunch of people who clearly do not like him."
