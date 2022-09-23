Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern St. Charles, east central Terrebonne, east central Lafourche and central Jefferson Parishes through 530 PM CDT At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Larose to near Lockport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Montegut and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within 5 to 10 miles of Lake Superior, including portions of Duluth, Hermantown, Superior, Port Wing, and Bayfield, have a much lower risk of frost than areas farther inland.
