Effective: 2022-09-27 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within 5 to 10 miles of Lake Superior, including portions of Duluth, Hermantown, Superior, Port Wing, and Bayfield, have a much lower risk of frost than areas farther inland.

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO