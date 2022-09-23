Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Minnesota updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
Minnesota at Michigan State: Likes & Dislikes
Minnesota is at Michigan State for the Big Ten opener. It's time for the basketball guy to offer a helping eye with the GI football coverage. What have I seen that I like? Dislike? I'll offer that up and please offer up your thoughts as well. And please, please share the traditional "I don't like that we are losing/winning", it's such a dynamite drop in!
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook out for Vikings after suffering shoulder injury in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a brutal injury blow in Week 3 against the rival Detroit Lions as Dalvin Cook sustained a shoulder injury in the second half. After getting examined in the medical tent on the sideline, the Vikings ruled Cook out for the remainder of the game, per Ian Rapoport. The severity of Cook’s shoulder injury remains unclear, but it’s significant enough that the star running back was unable to return to the field in Week 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
Comments / 0