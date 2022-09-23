ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Corgan Thinks The Music Industry Is 'Designed To Mess With Your Head'

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9dVE_0i7jP7EX00
Photo: Jonathan Weiner

Billy Corgan has overcome a lot to get where he is today, but during a new interview (via Loudwire ) , when asked about his personal happiness in this stage in life after enduring an abusive childhood, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman had some choice words about the music industry.

"I don't know if you can be happy in the music business because the music business is sort of designed to mess with your head," he confessed.

"I think the music business in particular has been very late to the game with mental health and artists," Corgan added. "You spoke about Jimi Hendrix . We lost Jimi Hendrix at 27 years old to addiction and think of all the music that Jimi Hendrix didn't make. We're still talking about Jimi Hendrix 54 or 55 years after his death. I get lost in there because it's so sad to me."

Hendrix, who died in 1970, was not an isolated incidence either. Corgan than spoke about his own generation of musicians. "Think of all the people my generation has lost just to addiction and suicide alone. It is a travesty that there wasn't more support systems around those artists," he lamented. "I don't mean to throw shade at anybody. I just know how the business works. It's one of exploitation."

That being said, Corgan is grateful that he's been able to stay active in the business despite it all. "I feel blessed, so that's the start of every sentence," he said. "I would just like people to say he made it through, and if that inspired them to try harder, great. I'm not trying to be that role model, but I don't want to be on the other end of the casualty list."

The Smashing Pumpkins recently unveiled their 33-track rock opera ATUM. The album is broken into three 11-track acts, which will all be released digitally. Act 1 is slate for November 15; Act 2 on January 31, 2023, and Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.

But fans will be able to hear the tracks before even those dates. Corgan launched a podcast series called Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan, where he debuts each of the new tracks and give fans insight into each of them. In addition to new music, each episode will also boast Smashing Pumpkins history and a classic track, as well as special guests. The first episode, about the title track, features David Bowie 's longtime pianist Mike Garson , and the second episode, "Butterfly Suite," features sound engineer/producer Tommy Lipnick.

ATUM is the conceptual sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machine of God . Listen to the first two episodes of Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan above.

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne thinks Black Sabbath are ‘completely done’

It’s almost a decade since Black Sabbath last released an album, but 2013’s 13 doesn’t feel like a Black Sabbath album to Ozzy Osbourne. In a new interview with Stereogum, Ozzy reflected on the band’s final album, which also happened to be the first Sabbath record to feature the singer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 35 years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
David Bowie
Person
Mike Garson
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Vibe

PJ Morton Declares ‘Watch The Sun’ His Magnum Opus

PJ Morton is in the midst of his greatest musical life yet. Since 2017, he’s released six albums—his most recent, Watch The Sun, is the latest from his label, Morton Records. After 16 Grammy nominations and four wins, he’s done submitting to anyone else’s will except God’s and his own. To free himself of pressure, he ventured to the hidden studio in rural Louisiana where Stevie Wonder worked on his 1979 album Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants. Though he already felt it was time to reflect, life further proved that it was time to be still and intentional.More from VIBE.comMarva...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Has streaming made it harder to discover new music?

Earlier this year, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill unexpectedly became the most popular song in the world. After it was used on the soundtrack of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, the streaming figures for Bush’s 1985 single rocketed by 9,900% in the US alone. Something similar was happening wherever Stranger Things was available: by 18 June, three weeks after season four of Stranger Things premiered, Running Up That Hill was No 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart, which, as its name suggests, collects sales and streaming data from 200-plus countries.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone + BACARDÍ Kicked Off Life is Beautiful with Libations and a Liberating Music Lineup

Life is Beautiful officially got off to a swingin’ start (September 16th) at Ayu Dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip as hundreds of music lovers came to juice and jam poolside for the Rolling Stone Kick-Off Party, sponsored by BACARDÍ. In honor of the massive music festival that first took over downtown Vegas in 2013, they served the Life is Beautiful official cocktail “Desert Mojito” and pooled premier performers to get the party started, including co-headliners Charly Jordan—Nevada’s own much-in-demand female disc jockey—and Cash Cash, the talented dance pop DJ trio from New Jersey.   “Everybody’s having a good time in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

Listen to Joy Overmono’s New Song “Blind Date”

Overmono and Joy Orbison have teamed up on another new track as Joy Overmono, this one titled “Blind Date.” It follows the UK bass artist’s collaborative 2019 debut “Bromley.” Check out “Blind Date,” featuring a vocal hook from Abra, below. Read Pitchfork’s review...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

177K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy