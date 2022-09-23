ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building

The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
FORT THOMAS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Thomas, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
eaglecountryonline.com

Six Area Veterans Will Be Honored Thursday at Aurora Farmers Fair

The War Veterans Presentation will take place on Stage 1. Left to right: Mike McClanahan, Pat McClanahan, Marvin Mangold, Nick Ullrich, John Borgman, Ron Goodpaster. Photos provided. (Aurora, Ind.) - Six area veterans will be presented with plaques and Quilts of Valor at the 113th annual Aurora Farmers Fair. The...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
wvxu.org

Tylersville Road widening begins by WLW Tower Park complex

The black security fence is gone. New storm sewers and catch basins are in place. By the end of the year, Tylersville Road in front of the historic WLW-AM tower should be widened to five lanes for access to the $30-million Tower Park shopping and office complex. One business —...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Thomas Fire#Fire Department#The Pre Plan Program
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Woman hit by car in Bridgetown

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
linknky.com

For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks

The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

More than free fashion: Care Closet seeks to enhance lives of all students

Written by Emily Sisk, news editor at The Northerner. Countless racks of trendy and timeless fashion fill the corner of University Center 142 with life. The garments patiently hang on the racks, waiting to be hand-picked and worn by students. Professional suits and sport coats, graphic tees and workout attire are amongst the mix of neatly organized and easily accessible clothing items.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect

The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy