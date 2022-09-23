Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building
The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas proclaims ‘Mark Leopold Day’ honoring a true friend of the trees
Fort Thomas is known as a “city of trees.” At the September city council meeting, the city honored a person who has contributed greatly to that designation. Mayor Eric Haas read a proclamation establishing “Mark Leopold Day” on Sept. 19, 2022, to thank and honor Mark Leopold, who is retiring from the city’s Tree Commission.
Hamilton County Sheriff plans to retire helicopters, expand drone program
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is retiring its two helicopters and instead expanding their drone program to respond to calls for missing people, fleeing suspects, surveillance and security.
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
Six Area Veterans Will Be Honored Thursday at Aurora Farmers Fair
The War Veterans Presentation will take place on Stage 1. Left to right: Mike McClanahan, Pat McClanahan, Marvin Mangold, Nick Ullrich, John Borgman, Ron Goodpaster. Photos provided. (Aurora, Ind.) - Six area veterans will be presented with plaques and Quilts of Valor at the 113th annual Aurora Farmers Fair. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wvxu.org
Tylersville Road widening begins by WLW Tower Park complex
The black security fence is gone. New storm sewers and catch basins are in place. By the end of the year, Tylersville Road in front of the historic WLW-AM tower should be widened to five lanes for access to the $30-million Tower Park shopping and office complex. One business —...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Fox 19
NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
linknky.com
It’s the final week to get these deals for National Bourbon Heritage Month
National Bourbon Heritage Month ends Friday, Sept. 30, but there are still plenty of deals and specials you can take advantage of before the end of the month. Wiseguy Lounge, located at 603 Main St. in Covington, will feature several New Riff specials for the week including:. Manhattan Monday: $5...
star64.tv
Woman hit by car in Bridgetown
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
linknky.com
More than free fashion: Care Closet seeks to enhance lives of all students
Written by Emily Sisk, news editor at The Northerner. Countless racks of trendy and timeless fashion fill the corner of University Center 142 with life. The garments patiently hang on the racks, waiting to be hand-picked and worn by students. Professional suits and sport coats, graphic tees and workout attire are amongst the mix of neatly organized and easily accessible clothing items.
1 person dead, 3 taken to hospitals after multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
WTVQ
Have you seen Charles Prater? Police ask public for assistance in months-long search
BLUEBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg police are again asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who’s been missing for four months. Charles “C.C.” Prater was last seen on foot on May 9 in Bluebank. At that time, he was seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and pajama pants. On June 3, he was reported missing.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>PHOTOS: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice...
Comments / 0