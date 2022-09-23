Atlantic Homecoming Queen and King Crowned at Friday’s Ceremony
(Atlantic) Rio Johnson and Brenden Casey are the 2022 Atlantic Homecoming Queen and King. They were crowned during a ceremony at the High School gymnasium on Friday afternoon in front of the student body, friends, staff, and family members.
This year’s theme is Hollywood Homecoming.
Atlantic High School Social Studies Teacher Trace Petersen served as the Master of Ceremonies.
The queen candidates included; Rio Johnson, Edria Brummer, Reese DeArment, Mattie Dvorak, Aubrey Guyer, Jada Jensen, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush, and Abby Smith.
The King candidates included; Brenden Casey, Caden Andersen, Jackson McLaren, Miles Mundorf, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Jayden Proehl, Ethan Steffens, and Cruz Weaver.
