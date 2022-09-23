ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A tropical system just formed in the Caribbean. How worried should the Carolinas be?

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fRFe_0i7jOP7900

Carolinians should “ closely monitor a tropical depression that formed in the Caribbean on Friday and could strengthen into a hurricane in Florida next week, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

On Saturday, NWS forecasters warned that Tropical Storm Ian could spawn tornadoes , heavy rains and coastal flooding when it’s expected to reach the Carolinas by Friday. Ian could arrive as a category 1 hurricane, NWS forecasters said.

The Carolinas were originally thought to have a “low chance” of experiencing hurricane-force winds and rains from the storm, meteorologist Doug Outlaw of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer at noon Friday.

That was because of a Canadian high-pressure weather system expected to move down from the Great Lakes midweek, he said. That system “is going to be a roadblock to the tropical system moving north from the Caribbean and the Gulf,” he said Friday.

“Of course, things could change,” Outlaw said.

On Saturday, Outlaw said it was still too early to predict how much rain the Carolinas could get and how high the winds might be, but lots of rain is now forecast Friday.

If the Canadian system shifts to the east or west of its predicted track, “we could get some rain and high winds” from the Caribbean storm, Outlaw said Friday.

‘Major hurricane’ potential

At 8 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Nine was 410 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Its 35-mph winds were expected to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea, forecasters said.

Late Friday, the depression became Tropical Storm Ian and was packing 45-mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The government of the Cayman Islands issued a hurricane watch, including for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, National Hurricane Center officials said. The government of Jamaica issued a tropical storm watch.

The storm is expected to be “ a major hurricane ” approaching the Florida peninsula by Tuesday, according to a National Hurricane Center bulletin at 11 a.m. Friday.

“Heavy rains may begin to affect South Florida on Monday ,” according to a hurricane center bulletin at 5 p.m. Friday.

The N.C. Emergency Management office on Friday morning also urged North Carolinians to track the tropical depression.

“The forecast uncertainty beyond Sunday remains fairly high , and this system will need to be monitored over the weekend as forecast details and potential impacts to NC later next week become more clear,” the office posted on Twitter.

An Air Force Reserve “hurricane hunter” plane on Friday produced satellite imagery and data as its crew tracks the storm, Hurricane Center officials said.

Fiona’s ‘powerful swells’

North Carolina’s Outer Banks dealt with a different hurricane on Friday.

“Powerful swell from distant Hurricane Fiona continues to impact area beaches today,” NWS meteorologists in the Newport/Morehead office said on Twitter. “Overwash impacts could be significant with travel along some portions of NC 12 potentially impacted. “

Charlotte forecast

On Sunday, Sept. 25, severe storms could strike anywhere across the Charlotte region and the N.C. foothills and mountains, according to an NWS hazardous-weather bulletin early Saturday.

“Damaging winds and possibly large hail would be the main threats,” according to the alert.

Charlotte should otherwise remain sunny to mostly sunny through at least Thursday, according to the NWS forecast at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Daily highs are expected to climb and then dip through the week, from a high of 78 Saturday to a predicted 83 Sunday, 81 Monday, 76 Tuesday, 73 Wednesday, 71 Thursday and 68 Friday.

Triangle forecast

In the Triangle, the NWS says rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, followed by several days of clear weather.

After high temperatures in the low 80s Sunday and Monday, a cooler spell is expected to set in with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s through Friday.

Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘sweater weather,’ sleet in Charlotte for fall and winter



Comments / 3

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#National Hurricane Center#Winter Storm#Caribbean Sea#Carolinians#National Weather Service#Tropical Storm Ian#The Charlotte Observer#Canadian#Nwsgsp#Outlaw
CNN

See where Hurricane Ian is headed

Hurricane Ian has reached winds up to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. Floridians are advised to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the storm’s damage. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has more.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods

Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
388
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy