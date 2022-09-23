ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

butlerradio.com

Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.

Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Turtle Creek nursing home shuts down suddenly

Firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen outside of a Turtle Creek nursing home after the home had to be shut down suddenly. That’s according to the mayor of Turtle Creek Borough. Forty-seven residents were evacuated from Hillside Manor around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayor Adam Forgie said...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
wtae.com

Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Parade takes new route to Bethel Park Community Day

The route may have changed for 2022, but the parade preceding the annual Bethel Park Community Day drew the same spirit of enthusiasm as ever. Instead of proceeding from the municipal building to Highland Avenue and Bethel Church Road, the parade took a more direct approach to Bethel Park High School, the site for Community Day festivities.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

