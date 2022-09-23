Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
wtae.com
Part of Verona Road in Penn Hills to be closed for reconstruction
VERONA, Pa. — UPDATE (as of 4:31 p.m.): The section of Verona Road that was supposed to be closed Monday is expected to be closed Tuesday, according to an Allegheny County release. The county's contractor was unable to close the road on Monday due to an issue with the...
butlerradio.com
Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.
Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
2 deadly crashes just hours apart on Route 51 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two horrific accidents on Route 51 in Fayette County — just within a couple of miles of each other. Three people were killed in these two fiery crashes within 12 hours of each other. We spoke to the neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of...
PHOTOS: Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
Garage Floor Collapse A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. (Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Department )
wtae.com
Turtle Creek nursing home shuts down suddenly
Firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen outside of a Turtle Creek nursing home after the home had to be shut down suddenly. That’s according to the mayor of Turtle Creek Borough. Forty-seven residents were evacuated from Hillside Manor around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayor Adam Forgie said...
wtae.com
Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
At least 1 person hospitalized after multiple vehicles crash on Parkway West
PITTSBURGH — At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a crash on the Parkway West. PennDOT closed one lane between the Banksville Rd and Parkway Centre Drive exits. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. The condition of the...
Vehicles struck, windows shattered after shots fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Summer violence on Pittsburgh’s South Side is spilling into the fall. “It’s really frustrating and it makes me feel not as safe being around here, like our peace was disrupted in the neighborhood,” said Kari Exler, who woke up Monday morning to push alerts and notifications about gunfire on her block overnight.
Parade takes new route to Bethel Park Community Day
The route may have changed for 2022, but the parade preceding the annual Bethel Park Community Day drew the same spirit of enthusiasm as ever. Instead of proceeding from the municipal building to Highland Avenue and Bethel Church Road, the parade took a more direct approach to Bethel Park High School, the site for Community Day festivities.
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park
PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
