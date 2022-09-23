ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

The push for free community college gets a major showing, as hundreds call on Newsom to sign Becker's SB 893

By Leah Worthington
TheAlmanac
TheAlmanac
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
San Mateo County, CA
Education
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College. Treasury Management Associate at...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
santaclaranews.org

City Council Preview: Anthony Becker Wants to Discuss Complaint Against The Related Companies After They Created Committee to Support Lisa Gillmor

Tomorrow’s Santa Clara City Council has several routine items. Councilman Anthony Becker, a mayoral candidate, wants to place an item on a future agenda (October 4) about The Related Companies and prevailing wage issues. It’s a complaint the Union of Painters made with the Department of Industrial Relations.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckersasc.com

Physician group acquires $44.5M California medical office building

A medical office building in San Francisco was sold for $44.5 million, REBusiness reported Sept. 23. Pan-Med Enterprises, a group of physicians that operates practices at the property, acquired the five-story building. They were represented by CBRE Capital Markets. The 97 percent-leased building features an outpatient radiology lab, testing lab,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Becker
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Kevin Mullin
San José Spotlight

Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City

Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California

The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ca Ada College#College Tuition#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus College#Linus Community Colleges#Adult Education#Skyline College#The College Of San Mateo
beniciaindependent.com

Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate

Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Students march in Oakland against climate injustice

Hundreds of students from Oakland and across the Bay Area rallied and marched through downtown Oakland on Friday to demand climate justice and to oppose plans to build a coal export terminal in West Oakland. The action was organized by Youth vs. Apocalypse, a youth-led organization first established in Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy