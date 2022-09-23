The push for free community college gets a major showing, as hundreds call on Newsom to sign Becker's SB 893

Read full article on original website
Related
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College. Treasury Management Associate at...
santaclaranews.org
City Council Preview: Anthony Becker Wants to Discuss Complaint Against The Related Companies After They Created Committee to Support Lisa Gillmor
Tomorrow’s Santa Clara City Council has several routine items. Councilman Anthony Becker, a mayoral candidate, wants to place an item on a future agenda (October 4) about The Related Companies and prevailing wage issues. It’s a complaint the Union of Painters made with the Department of Industrial Relations.
beckersasc.com
Physician group acquires $44.5M California medical office building
A medical office building in San Francisco was sold for $44.5 million, REBusiness reported Sept. 23. Pan-Med Enterprises, a group of physicians that operates practices at the property, acquired the five-story building. They were represented by CBRE Capital Markets. The 97 percent-leased building features an outpatient radiology lab, testing lab,...
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City
Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
County supervisor urges state investigate public closure of therapy pool
Supervisor David Canepa has raised questions about Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. As residents continue to push for the public reopening of a therapeutic pool, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has requested that the state investigate Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. In a letter submitted...
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beniciaindependent.com
Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate
Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
Atherton housing plan includes new housing at Menlo College. That won't happen unless the school raises $20 million
Menlo College, like many schools on the Peninsula, could use more housing for its faculty and staff, but without millions of dollars in extra funds, that's not going to happen, said Menlo College President Steve Weiner. The town of Atherton is including some 40 units of new housing at the...
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
californiaexaminer.net
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
oaklandside.org
Students march in Oakland against climate injustice
Hundreds of students from Oakland and across the Bay Area rallied and marched through downtown Oakland on Friday to demand climate justice and to oppose plans to build a coal export terminal in West Oakland. The action was organized by Youth vs. Apocalypse, a youth-led organization first established in Oakland...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0