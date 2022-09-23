Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches

Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall. Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO