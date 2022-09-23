Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches

Read full article on original website
Climate activists take to Palo Alto streets to demand action from local politicians
With youth at the forefront, a group of 60 climate activists rallied in front of Palo Alto City Hall Friday evening, Sept. 23, to demand that the city's elected officials take urgent action to address the global climate crisis. Fridays for Future Palo Alto, Sunrise Silicon Valley and the Palo...
Planning Commission to hold community workshop on Stoneridge Mall framework process
The Pleasanton Planning Commission is set to hold a Stoneridge Mall framework workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. to review and accept public input on developing housing at the shopping center. The City Council had included the mall in its 2023-31 Housing Element site list to serve as a location...
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Visits Groundbreaking Vehicle Testing Facility in the East Bay
CONCORD, CA – The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials including United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff on a tour of GoMentum Station in Concord, California on Friday, September 9, 2022. The groundbreaking site is one of the country’s largest secure facilities dedicated to testing transportation technology, including connected and automated vehicles.
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
County supervisor urges state investigate public closure of therapy pool
Supervisor David Canepa has raised questions about Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. As residents continue to push for the public reopening of a therapeutic pool, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has requested that the state investigate Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. In a letter submitted...
Portola Valley: Applications open for ADU ambassador program
To spur growth and keep track of the number of in-law units in town, Portola Valley is seeking two to four volunteers to promote accessory dwelling units (ADUs) — which make up about a third of the town's draft housing element. The volunteers would help verify the town's existing...
Three Ravenswood candidates running as a slate
Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall. Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.
The holidays are coming to town: Menlo Park seeks to bring back city-run events this fall
Menlo Park's well-loved holiday traditions are returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with several council members making efforts to reinstate more community events at a Sept. 20 council meeting. While smaller-scale city events made a return over the summer, Menlo Park has been slow to return...
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)
The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its excellent food. But with so many restaurants, how do you know which ones are the best?. Delicious restaurant meal.Image by Mark Somerville from Pixabay.
Details emerge on Menlo Park council's failed attempt to keep Measure V off the ballot
The Menlo Park City Council failed to reach a compromise on a teacher housing proposal at the former Flood School site at a closed session meeting on Aug. 4. As a result, backers did not agree to pull a contentious citywide initiative from the Nov. 8 ballot. The meeting agenda...
The Central Subway will bleed Muni for years. Here’s how we can make do.
The Central Subway is slated to commence service on Nov. 19 with a scaled-back route that brings to mind Alan B. Shepard’s flight into space: You go up and you go back; the whole thing takes 15 minutes and, God-willing, nobody has to bail out. The “soft launch” will...
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
Menlo Park, CA
