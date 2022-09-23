ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
What’s next for UCLA? High-scoring Washington

Records: UCLA 4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12; Washington 4-0, 1-0 UCLA update: The Bruins ran all over the Buffaloes in a 45-17 win in Colorado, and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2015. … Any questions over running back Zach Charbonnet’s health were answered by his three-touchdown, 104-yard performance. UCLA’s up-tempo offense went for 515 total yards and was balanced: 266 yards receiving and 249 yards rushing. … The Bruins continue to outpace opponents in the second half after outscoring Colorado 24-7 in the third and fourth quarters. UCLA has outscored opponents 78-21 after halftime this season.
Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
