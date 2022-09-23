Records: UCLA 4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12; Washington 4-0, 1-0 UCLA update: The Bruins ran all over the Buffaloes in a 45-17 win in Colorado, and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2015. … Any questions over running back Zach Charbonnet’s health were answered by his three-touchdown, 104-yard performance. UCLA’s up-tempo offense went for 515 total yards and was balanced: 266 yards receiving and 249 yards rushing. … The Bruins continue to outpace opponents in the second half after outscoring Colorado 24-7 in the third and fourth quarters. UCLA has outscored opponents 78-21 after halftime this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO