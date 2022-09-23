ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 charging specs just leaked — and it's bad news

By Richard Priday
 3 days ago
We've heard before that the Samsung Galaxy S23 may bear a lot of resemblance to the current Galaxy S22 series. And it now sounds like charging is included in those similarities.

Leaker Ice Universe published what appears to be an excerpt of a smartphone certification entry for new Samsung phones, which he claims is for the S23. As we can read under the "Model Specification," the maximum charging speed is 11 volts at 2.25 amps, which a little math tells us works out to 24.75W, which rounds up to Samsung's familiar 25W charging standard.

For context, that's the same charging speed as you got on every Galaxy S model since the Samsung Galaxy S10 back in 2019. The only exceptions to that are the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also support 45W charging. Even the sophisticated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are stuck at 25W as well, meaning there's no escape even if you fork out for the best foldable phones .

At 25W, the Galaxy S23 would have no chance of making it to the top of our fastest charging phones page. Rival devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro or Black Shark 5 Pro can take half an hour or less to fill the phone from 0%, thanks to 65W or higher chargers. These chargers come in the box too, unlike Samsung's latest phones, adding extra value.

Samsung could be doing worse though. After all, we just got the iPhone 14 range which still charges at a maximum of 20W, taking 30 minutes to reach 57% capacity in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro , the fastest charging model. These, like the Galaxy S22 series, are definitely phones you need to charge overnight, rather than in a pinch when you start running low.

So far, a lot of details we've heard about the Galaxy S23 seem to suggest it will be hard to tell it apart from the Galaxy S22 series. The S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra did change up the formula significantly, particularly the Ultra model with its Galaxy Note–style design and features, so perhaps it's logical for Samsung to offer only a small set of upgrades, like a larger battery or a 200MP main camera for the Ultra , this year. But then some rumored changes like thicker bezels or an Exynos chipset worldwide don't make much sense to us.

Whatever happens, it sounds like we'll be finding out for sure what the S23 series is about around February of next year .

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

