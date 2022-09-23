Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
Wild rabbits, Stone Age settlements and fjord swimming: How to try island-hopping, the Danish way
A rustle, a flash of white, and it was gone. First to the left of us and then again on the right. Our bikes came to a gentle stop and we paused to watch dozens more seemingly-choreographed movements. The narrow path that stretched out before us led to a small, secluded beach. But to reach the shingle shore we first had to navigate a herd of wild rabbits; each of the creatures paused momentarily before darting into the undergrowth with a flick of white tail. Before long, the path cleared and we were back on our way. We suddenly understood...
Comments / 0