Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Home-Based Palliative Care for Heart Failure May Cut Risk for Dying in Hospital
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure, a regionally organized, collaborative, home-based palliative care that involves cardiologists, primary care providers, and palliative care specialists and that uses shared decision-making to promote goal- and need-concordant care may reduce the risk for dying in hospital, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.
KXLY
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria; Plus, later bedtimes raise odds for diabetes, and more health news
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria. The fight against malaria could hinge on genetically engineered mosquitoes that have something called “gene drive.”. Researchers from the Transmission: Zero team at Imperial College London report that they have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth in their gut of the...
KXLY
Allostatic Load May Affect Woman’s Ability to Conceive
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women with a higher allostatic load score may have lower fecundability, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. Xiang Hong, Dr.P.H., from Southeast University in Nanjing, China, and colleagues examined the association between female prepregnancy...
Comments / 0