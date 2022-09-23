Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Don't Worry Darling Star KiKi Layne Revealed Many Of Her Scenes Were Cut
Don’t Worry Darling has a stacked cast full of A-list talent... but you might not see a lot of its stars as much as you’d expect. In particular, If Beale Street Could Talk breakout KiKi Layne only shows up for a few scenes, despite being one of the main housewife characters in the movie’s mysterious town of Victory. Apparently, her character Margaret Watkins was initially going to play a bigger part in the new psychological thriller, but KiKi Layne revealed most of her Don’t Worry Darling scenes were cut in an Instagram following the movie’s premiere.
CMT
Jeffrey Steele, Steve Dorff Release Song Inspired By Sons' Death
Steve Dorff and Jeffrey Steele are bonded by a parent's worst fear – the loss of a child. The award-winning songwriters have a decades-long friendship that has grown in recent years over their mutual understanding of what that loss feels like. Steele's son, Alex LeVasseur, 13, died in an ATV accident in 2007. Dorff's son, hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, 40, died while on vacation in 2017.
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Moonlights as Wedding Singer for Friends’ First Dance
Arctic Monkeys are finally back, but that doesn’t mean Alex Turner isn’t keeping busy with a few side gigs. Over the weekend, the frontman stepped up as lead singer of a wedding band, crooning Dion’s “Only You Know” as the happy couple enjoyed their first dance together. Turner’s wedding singer stint wasn’t some random, Bill Murray-esque cameo. The wedding was for Turner’s Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Zach Dawes (who also plays bass in Mini Mansion) and his partner, Molly. A few clips from their first dance to “Only You Know’ were posted on social media by friends and family and then...
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack list for Don’t Worry Darling has been released – check it out below. Olivia Wilde’s 1950s sci-fi thriller is released in cinemas today (September 23) and features a period-appropriate soundtrack including artists such as Ray Charles, Little Willie John, The Chords and more. A...
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
A Character in the Beatles Movie ‘Across the Universe’ Is Based on Jimi Hendrix
A director revealed the Beatles movie 'Across the Universe' includes a character based on Jimi Hendrix because of The Beatles' musical influences.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’s Jim and Sasha Allen Release Debut EP ’16 Borders’
The Voice Season 21 stars Jim and Sasha Allen have just released their debut EP, titled 16 Borders. The father-son duo made it to the Semifinals on Ariana Grande’s team last year. This new project is sure to please their fans. Jim and Sasha Allen Release New EP 16...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jake Blount, Knife Girl and WITCH
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs
“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
One to watch: the Beths
The New Zealanders pair upbeat tunes with ‘super-depressing lyrics’ to excellent effect on their latest album
hiphop-n-more.com
Giveon Releases New Song ‘Time’ Co-Written by Drake: Listen
GIVĒON has released a new song today titled ‘Time’ taken from the upcoming Amsterdam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet and is available to listen below. Produced by 20th Century...
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Musical Direction in 1967 Was a Big ‘Joke’
George Harrison said The Beatles' musical direction was a big 'joke.' He said the band wasn't doing anything different, but that was the problem.
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.
Taylor Swift Accepts Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards [Pictures]
Taylor Swift was honored with the prestigious Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The honor is for her work as a songwriter and artist from 2011 through 2019 in both the country and pop genres. Swift...
NME
Tim Burgess – ‘Typical Music’ review: ambitious, if messy, adventures in sound
Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.
Wildly Different Covers of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’
“Heroes” holds a unique place in David Bowie’s history. It’s not his biggest hit: That would be 1975’s “Fame.” “Heroes” doesn’t boast the same artistic flair as the otherworldly “Space Oddity,” either. In fact, “Heroes” was only initially a modest success after its release on Sept. 23, 1977, peaking at No. 24 in the U.K. and failing to make the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at all.
Looking for mental health support? Megan Thee Stallion's new website is for you
Megan Thee Stallion previously spoke about how the alleged shooting by Torey Lanez in 2020 left her in a "dark place."
