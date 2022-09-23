ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

Don't Worry Darling Star KiKi Layne Revealed Many Of Her Scenes Were Cut

Don’t Worry Darling has a stacked cast full of A-list talent... but you might not see a lot of its stars as much as you’d expect. In particular, If Beale Street Could Talk breakout KiKi Layne only shows up for a few scenes, despite being one of the main housewife characters in the movie’s mysterious town of Victory. Apparently, her character Margaret Watkins was initially going to play a bigger part in the new psychological thriller, but KiKi Layne revealed most of her Don’t Worry Darling scenes were cut in an Instagram following the movie’s premiere.
MOVIES
CMT

Jeffrey Steele, Steve Dorff Release Song Inspired By Sons' Death

Steve Dorff and Jeffrey Steele are bonded by a parent's worst fear – the loss of a child. The award-winning songwriters have a decades-long friendship that has grown in recent years over their mutual understanding of what that loss feels like. Steele's son, Alex LeVasseur, 13, died in an ATV accident in 2007. Dorff's son, hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, 40, died while on vacation in 2017.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Moonlights as Wedding Singer for Friends’ First Dance

Arctic Monkeys are finally back, but that doesn’t mean Alex Turner isn’t keeping busy with a few side gigs. Over the weekend, the frontman stepped up as lead singer of a wedding band, crooning Dion’s “Only You Know” as the happy couple enjoyed their first dance together.  Turner’s wedding singer stint wasn’t some random, Bill Murray-esque cameo. The wedding was for Turner’s Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Zach Dawes (who also plays bass in Mini Mansion) and his partner, Molly. A few clips from their first dance to “Only You Know’ were posted on social media by friends and family and then...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Here’s every song on the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for Don’t Worry Darling has been released – check it out below. Olivia Wilde’s 1950s sci-fi thriller is released in cinemas today (September 23) and features a period-appropriate soundtrack including artists such as Ray Charles, Little Willie John, The Chords and more. A...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’s Jim and Sasha Allen Release Debut EP ’16 Borders’

The Voice Season 21 stars Jim and Sasha Allen have just released their debut EP, titled 16 Borders. The father-son duo made it to the Semifinals on Ariana Grande’s team last year. This new project is sure to please their fans. Jim and Sasha Allen Release New EP 16...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs

“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Giveon Releases New Song ‘Time’ Co-Written by Drake: Listen

GIVĒON has released a new song today titled ‘Time’ taken from the upcoming Amsterdam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet and is available to listen below. Produced by 20th Century...
MUSIC
NME

Tim Burgess – ‘Typical Music’ review: ambitious, if messy, adventures in sound

Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wildly Different Covers of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

“Heroes” holds a unique place in David Bowie’s history. It’s not his biggest hit: That would be 1975’s “Fame.” “Heroes” doesn’t boast the same artistic flair as the otherworldly “Space Oddity,” either. In fact, “Heroes” was only initially a modest success after its release on Sept. 23, 1977, peaking at No. 24 in the U.K. and failing to make the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at all.
MUSIC

