Park-goers can visit National Parks for free Sept. 24 with Public Lands Day

UTAH — September 24 is National Public Lands Day, and intrepid park-goers will be able to access Utah national parks for free that day.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and has been held annually on the fourth Saturday of September every year since. The National Park Service website reads that the day “celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages the use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.”

National Parks will also be holding in-park projects that are open to all volunteers. Some of these projects may award participants with a fee-free day coupon to be used on a future date.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter