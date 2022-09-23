Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police.

Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.

Cadogan is along the Allegheny River south of North Buffalo Township.

Baum is being detained in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond, according to court records. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on Tuesday .

A trooper from the Kittanning station wrote in a criminal complaint charging Baum that the teen told investigators that the teen “snuck” out of their home Nov. 7 sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. to meet up with a friend.

The teen had blocked Baum when he sent a friend request on Facebook, but Baum was able to connect with the teen using the Snapchat app, according to the complaint.

Baum approached the teen while walking and offered a ride after his GPS identified the teen’s location by using Snapchat, the complaint said.

The teen accepted the ride from Baum, but Baum pulled off the road somewhere near the post office along Main Street in Cadogan Township.

The teen tried to alert a friend about what was happening via the Snapchat app, but Baum took the teen’s phone and sent a massage saying he would kill the teen if the teen didn’t stop moving during the assault, the complaint said.

Police said the person the teen tried to contact confirmed receiving the message.

The teen was released from Baum’s vehicle after threatening to call police, the complaint said.

Baum did not have a lawyer listed in court documents.