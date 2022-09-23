Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Chamber Connection for 9/22 by Butch Burney
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
Obituary for James Coppedge
A private graveside service for James Coppedge, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life immediately following at the family residence. Mr. Coppedge passed away on September 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Dial study club homecoming parade 2022
A few of our favorite photos from last night’s homecoming parade! Sulphur Springs faces Liberty-Eylau on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for homecoming. The wildcats are 3-1.
Newest Acreage Listings That Just Arrived On the Market
Open 4 acres w/utilities on I-30 frontage being used as an R.V. Air BnB — Sulphur Springs. Great location and easy ON & OFF access to I-30 with utilities already in place on 4.066 acres! Just outside the city limits, you’ll find this convenient tract located less than 4 miles east of the quaint but thriving town of Sulphur Springs and on the route to popular recreational boating destinations on Lake Cypress Springs and Bob Sandlin Lake. Currently used as an R.V. AirBnB but could move in a tiny home(s) for nightly stays or could be a place for travelers with livestock or horses to stop and have enough acreage for their animals.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Fall Festival 2022 Schedule
The 2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by City National bank, now in its 53rd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 9/22- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Just past Lake Fork going South on 154 from Sulphur Springs, is a little town called Quitman, Texas. This little town is the county seat for Wood County and boasts a quant downtown area. Downtown Quitman wraps around the Court house on three sides with restaurants and shops. The fourth side houses an office building for People’s Electric Coop.
Obituary for Justin Reeder
Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022
The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
Obituary for Celecia “CeCe” Jeffery
Funeral services for Celecia Nicole “CeCe” Jeffery, age 22 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro. Wilton McMorris officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Sulphur Springs with Chris Price, Josh Yager, Farron Davis, Dave Moore, Dennis Stapleton and Justin Yager serving as pallbearers and Jordan Smith, Larry Yager, Chuck Simmons and Dylan Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.
ketr.org
Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding
Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
6 Land Tracts for the Hunter Or Rancher
Wooded & remote off-the-grid (No power or water) 80 acres with timber (tax) exemption! Property includes a small metal hunting cabin surrounded by lots of wildlife. Bring your outdoor toys and enjoy the scenic bluff overlooking a seasonal creek, small pond, & cleared trails from the gate all the way to the back of the property.
SSHS seniors named to Merit Scholars
Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced today that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented senior.
KLTV
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
Obituary for Gus Hudson
Mr. Gus Hudson, 77, passed away on September 15, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
