Open 4 acres w/utilities on I-30 frontage being used as an R.V. Air BnB — Sulphur Springs. Great location and easy ON & OFF access to I-30 with utilities already in place on 4.066 acres! Just outside the city limits, you’ll find this convenient tract located less than 4 miles east of the quaint but thriving town of Sulphur Springs and on the route to popular recreational boating destinations on Lake Cypress Springs and Bob Sandlin Lake. Currently used as an R.V. AirBnB but could move in a tiny home(s) for nightly stays or could be a place for travelers with livestock or horses to stop and have enough acreage for their animals.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO