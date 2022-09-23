Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
‘Beep, beep’: Roadrunner hops into park ranger’s truck
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — In what could have been a scene taken directly from Looney Tunes, a roadrunner tried to hitchhike a ride from a park ranger in Arizona. Arizona State Parks shared the image on its Twitter page, with the caption: “POV: you were running away from the coyote and got confused…”
citysuntimes.com
Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students
Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Arizona avoids power grid issues; Phoenix veteran can walk again using exoskeleton tech
Part 1: Ted Geisler is the new APS President and he joins FOX 10's John Hook to talk about how here in Arizona, we have somehow managed to avoid power calamities like California has. Part 2: A Valley veteran was left paralyzed while he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Now he's using an exoskeleton, which allows him to stand up and walk again.
Lightning Strikes Grand Canyon in Dramatic Monsoon Sunset Footage
Lightning is thought to be particularly attracted to the Grand Canyon's edges, making it particularly dangerous for anyone out walking or hiking during storms.
coppercountrynews.com
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
'It would make a huge difference': Program could help reduce threats, students with guns at schools
PHOENIX — Its become a common pattern for authorities nationwide to respond to school threats nowadays. In Arizona, just in the last 30 days, police have responded to 12 schools following reports of shots fired, threatening notes found or a student on campus with a gun. Several high school...
Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction
In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
knau.org
Sunset Point Rest Area on I-17 to close for renovations
Arizona transportation officials say the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 will be closed through next spring as it undergoes renovation. The work begins this Wednesday, and truck drivers will still be allowed to park and rest during the closure. A temporary rest area with parking, restrooms and handwashing...
