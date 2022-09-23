ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Comments / 19

Lacy W
3d ago

people clearly are not able to properly care for the pets that are already out there- or we wouldn't have all the strays and overfull shelters. All those "pets" belonged to someone who just knew they were going to take care of them...but didn't. I say we need a moratorium on breeding ANY more pets until we get the strays into homes and the shelters emptied.

Reply
4
<not deleted>
3d ago

What petty laws. Tens of thousands can't afford to eat. Housing unobtainable to 1/2 the country. Rampant crime even in the suburbs. Suicides at all time record highs. And we're busy counting the number of dogs she has.

Reply(14)
2
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ava, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Douglas County, MO
Government
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
County
Douglas County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Douglas County, MO
Pets & Animals
Douglas County, MO
Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

SGF woman pretends she can’t walk, charged with 3 felonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman got three felony charges after police performed a “check well-being” visit on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ashley Olivia Bills, 33, of Springfield, was taken into custody and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
KYTV

MDC hosts two day trapping clinic this weekend

LA RUSSELL, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar to begin the month of October. The classes will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, and from 6 a.m. to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Breeders#Show Dog#General S Office#The Circuit Court#Animal Welfare Officials
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

ARDOT reminding candidates to keep signs off of state highways

State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report. Telling Alaska’s Story: Kenaitze Indian Tribe celebrates new Learning Center in Kenai. Telling Alaska’s Story: Kenaitze Indian Tribe celebrates new Learning Center in Kenai. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
LICKING, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KTLO

Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KFVS12

How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Researchers at the University of Missouri (MU) report they have discovered the Asian longhorned tick in northern Missouri. This is the first time the insect has been spotted in this region, but not the first time in the state. According to MU, the Asian longhorned tick...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy