wuwf.org
Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
wuwf.org
Tropical Storm Ian still on track to be a major hurricane and impact Florida
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize this evening and rapid intensification is expected overnight that will likely turn the system into a hurricane early Monday. Ian is forecast to pass through far west Cuba on Tuesday then hit the southeast Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. Landfall is possible from the Florida Gulf Coast to the Panhandle on Thursday or Friday. Regardless of the exact track, impacts from the storm will be felt over 100 miles away from the center of circulation to include dangerous storm surge and high rip currents. Significant flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible along the coast and far inland into north-central Florida, the east coast, and southern parts of the state.
wuwf.org
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
