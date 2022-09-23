ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Multiple Cars Damaged In Fairfax County Active Shooter, Residents Urged To Shelter In Place

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police are warning the public to shelter in place as they work to investigate a reported active shooter in Fairfax County, according to multiple reports.

Fairfax County police began investigating a group of cars that they found were damaged by gunfire around 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to Fairfax County police.

Route 7 Fairfax County has been closed for law enforcement's investigation. Police have advised locals to stay clear of that area or shelter in place, authorities said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

