Florida Teacher Benched for Going Apesh*t at Student Who Didn’t Stand for Pledge of Allegiance

via TikTok

A high school teacher in Florida was removed from his classroom Wednesday after viciously chastising a student for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. In a video that went viral on TikTok, @ scobbydooo1 shared a clip captioned, “My friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this [is] what the teacher said.” The white teacher at Manatee High School, identified in local media reports as Robert Reiber, is seen standing over a Latino student and yelling, “You are going to sit there on your butt?!” He tells the student to stop shaking his leg, adding, “If you wanna do something, get up and do it. I’ll defend my country ‘til the very end. Then, go back to—where are you from? Mexico? Or Guatemala?” The student says he was born in the U.S. “You were born here, and you won't stand up for the flag?!” the teacher fumes. A spokesperson for the school district condemned the teacher’s behavior and said an investigation has been launched.

