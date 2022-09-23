ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Florida Teacher Benched for Going Apesh*t at Student Who Didn’t Stand for Pledge of Allegiance

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcQVH_0i7jLqiR00
via TikTok

A high school teacher in Florida was removed from his classroom Wednesday after viciously chastising a student for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. In a video that went viral on TikTok, @ scobbydooo1 shared a clip captioned, “My friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this [is] what the teacher said.” The white teacher at Manatee High School, identified in local media reports as Robert Reiber, is seen standing over a Latino student and yelling, “You are going to sit there on your butt?!” He tells the student to stop shaking his leg, adding, “If you wanna do something, get up and do it. I’ll defend my country ‘til the very end. Then, go back to—where are you from? Mexico? Or Guatemala?” The student says he was born in the U.S. “You were born here, and you won't stand up for the flag?!” the teacher fumes. A spokesperson for the school district condemned the teacher’s behavior and said an investigation has been launched.

Read it at Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba

Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Two Middle-School Rowers Killed After Florida Lightning Strike

A second student rower injured in an apparent lightning strike at a Florida lake last week has died, according to a local rowing group. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy,” North Orlando Rowing wrote on Facebook Saturday. “The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident.” Members of the nonprofit group were rowing on Lake Fairview in Orlando on Sept. 15 when lightning hit, the Orlando Fire Department said. Search teams from various authorities found the body of another student who went missing after the apparent strike the following day.Read it at ABC News
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

University Slammed After Sikh Student Gets Handcuffed for Wearing Symbolic Knife

A student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan—a symbolic knife that is one of five articles of the Sikh faith—in a video posted to social media that ultimately prompted an apology from the college. “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte,” the student tweeted. “I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan.” Video the student posted shows him casually sitting in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

South Korean President Blames Reporters for Damaging U.S. Relationship in Hot Mic Gaffe

South Korea’s president has taken a leaf from the Trump playbook and blamed the media to defend himself in the wake of an embarrassing hot mic incident in which he was recorded insulting U.S. lawmakers. Yoon Suk-yeol was last Wednesday caught cursing as he left a meeting with Joe Biden in New York City, describing how the U.S. president would be humiliated if Congress didn’t pass a bill concerning funding for a global initiative. “What an embarrassment... if these bastards refuse to approve it in parliament,” Yoon told Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video, which has since gone viral...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Repeat Our COVID Mistakes When It Comes to Climate

The COVID-19 pandemic did not see bodies pile high or mass graves. The numbers being reported in the press are just that—abstract numbers. In the absence of visible evidence of imminent doom, the risk to human life can be weighed against the risk to economic well-being, individual freedom, or poten­tial social disorder—and people come to different conclusions. Some have gone so far as to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax conjured by government authorities to impose tyrannical controls over the pop­ulation.Pandemics test the ability of societies to act collec­tively, either within nations or internationally. To do so effectively...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Tiktok#Manatee High School#Latino
TheDailyBeast

Why Americans Can’t Agree on How to Handle the Migrant Crisis

Last week’s flight of about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was an unscrupulous stunt.It’s unlikely that it ruined any lives, for the migrants are already bringing a lawsuit against DeSantis, and media attention for their plight will probably bring them further support most new arrivals don’t receive. Still, the scheme was by all accounts deceptive, spiteful, and trollish.At least, that’s what it looks like to those, like me, who favor a much looser immigration policy than we have right now.A widely shared Washington Examiner editorial, by contrast, made the case...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Why Did This DeSantis Flack Delete All His Anti-OAN Tweets?

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Confider reported last week that Robert Herring, the Trumpy boss of far-right channel One America News, showed some love for Ron DeSantis, cutting a fat $20,000 check to the Florida governor’s re-election PAC and declaring he wants to see the governor as a Trump veep. But that admiration may not be entirely mutual from the governor’s camp. DeSantis’ deputy spokesperson Jeremy Redfern—an outspoken Twitter presence—has a history...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Fat Leonard’ Requests Asylum in Venezuela After Capture

The man at the core of the “Fat Leonard” U.S. national security breach has requested asylum in Venezuela a week after being captured by authorities. Leonard Glenn Francis, a Malaysian contractor, was on house arrest in San Diego for his cooperation with prosecutors on the case. However, he managed to cut off his GPS monitor ankle bracelet and escape to Venezuela just weeks before his sentencing. Under the guise of his firm, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd., Francis supplied resources and food to the Navy for decades. In 2015, he admitted to bribing Navy leaders with sex workers and luxuries in order to overcharge the organization—by a whopping $35 million—for his services. At the time, he faced up to 25 years in prison. Francis was nabbed and taken into custody in Venezuela Sept. 21 as he was attempting to board a plane to another country, Marshals Service spokesperson Omar Castillo told NBC San Diego at the time. The U.S. has 30 days to formally request his extradition back to the country.Read it at Associated Press
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'Desperation' in violence-ravaged Haiti, UN hears

Officials described a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Haiti to the UN Security Council Monday, as the nation hits "new levels of desperation" after two weeks of violence and attacks on food aid warehouses. "Instead of the progress we were hoping for and dreaming of, today the situation in Haiti has sadly reached new levels of desperation," she told the Council, noting that in less than a year, the price of a basic food basket has increased 52 percent.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy